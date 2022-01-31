Ethical Farming Ireland has launched a new campaign with My Lovely Pig Rescue called Pig Awareness Ireland.

The national billboard campaign commenced today (Monday, January 31) with the aim of encouraging people to think about where their food comes from and how pigs produced for food are raised, according to the campaigners.

“The majority of pigs in Ireland are confined indoors, frustrated and miserable as they are unable to carry out any natural behaviours, and too many consumers are unaware that this is standard,” Ethical Farming said in a statement.

“We have all struggled over the last couple of years with our movements restricted, but imagine being forced to spend your whole life in lockdown.”

There are over 60 pigs at My Lovely Pig Rescue, from many different backgrounds including commercial farms.

Singer-songwriter, Cathy Davey, founder of My Lovely Pig Rescue, spoke about her first-hand experience of the impact of confinement on pigs.

“Every day I watch our pigs fastidiously arrange their nests, stealing straw from their neighbours to make their own bed just right. I watch them plough up the field, over and over, to find tasty roots and expend their inexhaustible energy.

“Often, this energy explodes into mad joyful zooming around their paddocks. I watch them form sophisticated bonds and hierarchies, adapted over time, as some pigs grow older and some grow stronger.”

She continued:

“Sadly, I also see some display disturbing behavioural traits developed from being weaned too early, denied sufficient stimulation, having tails and teeth mutilated, or having their natural behaviours flagrantly ignored.”

Singer-songwriter, Neil Hannon, ambassador for My Lovely Pig Rescue is supporting the campaign because he believes that “pigs are fascinating and characterful creatures who deserve our care and respect”.

“Instead, we give them short miserable lives for the sake of some sausages and rashers. And we lock them away from sight so we can avoid having to think about it. This is not how a supposedly civilised society treats it’s animals.”

“There is a better way of doing things.”