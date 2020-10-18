Equipment stolen from vet’s van while he attended to a cow recovered by Gardaí

Equipment that was stolen from a vet’s van while he attended to a cow in a field nearby has been recovered.

On Friday (October 16), Mulcair Vets posted on its Facebook page that one of its vets, John Berkery, parked his jeep across the road from the church in Newport, Co. Mayo, close to the graveyard, while he “attended to a cow in the field close by” the night before.

The statement continued:

“His jeep was broken into and his ultrasound scanner and his caesarean kit were stolen.

These pieces of equipment are essential for John in his veterinary work and are of no use to anyone other than vets.

“Therefore, they may be randomly disposed of around the town of Newport.”

However, Mulcair Vets has posted an update this weekend with “good news” as the Gardaí in Newport and Roxborough Garda Stations have recovered most of Berkery’s equipment that was stolen.

Man arrested and 95 power tools seized following Garda searches

Meanwhile, members of An Garda Síochána have appealed for the owners of stolen power tools to come forward after seizing 95 pieces of property believed to have been stolen.

The items were seized – and one man was arrested – after Gardaí conducted searches of properties in counties Laois and Cork.

In a statement on the matter, Gardaí based in counties Carlow and Kilkenny said:

“Detective Gardaí in Kilkenny, investigating the activity of an organised crime gang involved in the theft of power tools locally in Kilkenny/Carlow and nationally, searched a number of properties in Portloaise and Cork City.

“95 pieces of property / power tools were seized.

“One person was arrested and detained and is due before the District Court today.