Setting your sights on a career in the agri-sector?

Area sales manager

Seed supplier Goldcrop is seeking an area sales manager due to an impending retirement.

Duties and responsibilities will entail (among others): sales and product support to customers; development of existing & new product ranges; and reporting to the sales manager to deliver on agreed sales & account collection targets.

A degree in agricultural science, or Level 8 qualification, is preferable, and previous sales experience in the wholesale agri-trade is also preferable, but not essential. Click here for more information

Regional sales and business development manager

Fertiliser provider Grassland Agro has a vacancy for a regional sales and business development manager for the southeast of the country.

The successful candidate will have responsibility for (among other things): developing and implementing a strategic and operational plan for maximising the sales and customer service within the region; Develop the technical presentation of the product range; and optimising distribution and overhead operations and costs in the region.

A third-level qualification in agriculture and/or business discipline is required. Click here for more information

Technical Sales Manager

Collins Agri Dairy Solutions is seeking an enthusiastic sales manager with commercial and technical competencies.

The Munster-based role will see the successful candidate reporting to the business owner, with specific responsibility for the sales, technical training and promotion of dairy products to farmers.

The candidate would ideally be from a farming background, while sales experience; and agricultural-related qualification; and an excellent manner in dealing with people would all be desirable, among other characteristics. Click here for more information

Digital Marketing Specialist

Green Acre Marketing, the marketing and PR services firm for the agri-business sector, is seeking a digital marketing specialist.

The ideal candidate will have an interest in agriculture and a strong flair for all things digital.

This is initially a nine-month contract position, but there is the possibility of a longer-term role.

The emphasis will be on digital marketing and social media management. With that in mind, candidates should: have good content writing skills; have IT skills; and be creatively minded. Click here for more information

Junior Digital Content Creator

Green Acre Marketing is also looking for a junior digital content creator to join its team.

As with the job listed above, this is initially a nine-month contract position, but there is the possibility of a longer-term role.

The successful candidate will deliver digital content and design services to support a range of project requirements including digital marketing, website design and social media assets.

Applicants will have experience of working in communications/marketing, delivering high-quality work within agreed objectives and deadlines, while retaining a focus on customer service. Click here for more information

Sales Representatives

Farm software provider AgriNet is looking for sales people to grow the customer base for its HerdApp management tool.

The role will entail explaining the benefits, efficiency and time-saving AgriNet HerdApp can bring for farmers.

The ideal candidate will: be enthusiastic and driven to succeed; be able to clearly and simply communicate at farm level; have the ability to work on their own initiative; have an excellent phone manner; and be from a farming background with excellent knowledge of farming. Click here for more information

Herd Manager

A herd manager is being sought for a dairy farm in the southwest of the country. The successful candidate will be required to work as part of a team on a large crossbred dairy farm in Co. Limerick.