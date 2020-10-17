Mart Manager's View
Strong farmer demand for lighter continental weanlings
Carnaross Mart held its weekly sale of steers this week on Monday (October 12). Over 1,100 bullocks were entered into the sale, which left buyers with a lot to choose from.
Commenting on the sale and the trade, the mart’s manager, Padraig McElroy, stated that the trade was “steady, with a big demand coming for the more heavier, quality continental-type store bullock”.
Sample forward steer prices:
- Limousin: 625kg – €1,680 or €2.68/kg;
- Angus: 725kg – €1,630 or €2.24/kg;
- Hereford: 750kg – €1,620 or €2.16/kg;
- Simmental: 685kg – €1,650 or €2.40/kg.
Sample store steer prices:
- Charolais: 590kg – €1,470 or €2.49/kg;
- Limousin: 590kg – €1,440 or €2.44/kg;
- Hereford: 560kg – €1,070 or €1.91/kg;
- Simmental: 520kg – €1,250 or €2.40/kg;
- Charolais: 450kg – €1,170 or €2.60/kg;
- Angus: 480kg – €1,000 or €2.08/kg;
- Angus: 422kg – €940 or €2.22/kg;
- Hereford: 490kg – €990 or €2.02/kg.
Weanling trade
The mart hosted its weanling sale on Tuesday (October 13). Again, a high number of weanlings were brought forward for sale.
Commenting on the weanling trade, Padraig mentioned: “A good trade was certainly there for the quality weanlings, with plenty of customers demanding the lighter continental weanling around 300kg.”
Speaking on the purchasers, Padraig noted: “There was a lot of farmer activity on Tuesday evening, and plenty of northern buyers were out in force.”
Sample weanling bull prices:
- Charolais: 410kg – €1,060 or €2.58/kg;
- Limousin: 415kg – €1,070 or €2.57/kg;
- Angus: 400kg – €890 or €2.22/kg;
- Angus: 360kg- €830 or €2.30/kg;
- Limousin: 295kg – €800 or €2.71/kg;
- Charolais: 290kg – €880 or €3.03/kg;
- Charolais: 230kg – €690 or €3.00/kg;
- Angus: 190kg – €520 or €2.73/kg.
Sample heifer weanling prices:
- Limousin: 470kg – €1,000 or €2.12/kg;
- Charolais: 420kg – €980 or €2.33/kg;
- Angus: 415kg – €850 or €2.04/kg;
- Charolais: 310kg – €940 or €3.03/kg;
- Charolais: 295kg – €900 or €3.05/kg;
- Simmental: 280kg – €720 or €2.57/kg;
- Shorthorn: 260kg – €700 or €2.69/kg;
- Charolais: 225kg – €710 or €3.15/kg.
Special sale of sucklers
Carnaross Mart is hosting a special sale of commercial suckler Limousin cows with calves at foot, with 25 cows entered and a number of cows having 5-star ratings. The sale starts next Tuesday night (October 20) at 8:00pm.