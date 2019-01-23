EPA announces €12.2 million Government funding for environmental research

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has today announced awards totaling €12.2 million to fund new environmental research projects.

According to a statement from the EPA, is hoped the research will help deliver a low carbon, sustainable and healthy future.

The EPA’s environmental research programme is a Government of Ireland initiative, funded by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and the Environment.

Implementation of the Climate National Mitigation Plan and Adaptation Framework;

Implementation of the River Basin Management Plans;

Implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Ireland;

Antibiotic resistance;

Plastics use;

Natural capital accounting;

Peatlands management;

Habitats drone mapping. The new EPA research projects funded will address a wide range of topics, including:

Commenting on the announcement, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment. Richard Bruton said: “I am currently developing an all of Government plan to make Ireland a leader in responding to climate change.

“We must step up our response and make decisions now, which will see our natural environment protected and indeed thriving for future generations.

Concluding, the minister said: “Today’s announcement of €12.2million government funding, in research across the areas of climate, water, sustainability and green enterprise will drive the discovery of better, more innovative solutions to managing our environment effectively.

Director General of the EPA, Laura Burke, said: “Our environment impacts on our health and well being – we know this and the science proves it.

“We live better, healthier lives when our environment is valued and protected. As such, the EPA is pleased to announce awards totaling €12.2 million to fund new environmental research projects.

The outputs from these projects will provide the foundation and evidence base for credible environmental decision-making into the future.

“As the issue of climate change becomes ever more pressing, there is an urgent need to find sustainable and low-carbon solutions to environmental pressures.”

EPA’s research manager, Dr Alice Wemaere, added: “In our 2018 call, researchers were invited to respond to specific topics as well as to propose their own ideas for relevant and innovative research.