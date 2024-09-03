Former Irish rugby star and Leinster rugby coach, Seán O’Brien has officially launched the search for budding artists and photographers for this year’s Hereford charity calendar competition.

The competition, organised by the Irish Hereford Prime and the Irish Hereford Breed society, is now in its fifth year.

For the second year running, Children’s Health Foundation has been chosen as the charity partner for this calendar.

The foundation, which is instrumental in providing support to sick children and their families, will receive all proceeds raised from the sale of the calendar.

Charity calendar

This year’s competition was launched on Seán O’Brien’s farm where he was joined by his partner, Eloise Selley and his four-month-old son, Jack.

Seán, who is a Irish Hereford Prime member, said there was an added poignance in working with Children’s Health Foundation once again.

“I’ve always been blown away by the amazing work carried out by Children’s Health Foundation but now that I’m a father myself, the respect I have for what they do has reached new levels.

“The love you feel for your child, and that in-built need to protect them, is like nothing I’ve experienced before, and seeing how the wonderful team in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin understand this and provide empathy and support to parents and children in their care, is so touching,” he said.

“Jack is too small yet to enter the competition, but I’m sure he’ll be delighted to look at all the fabulous entries that will no doubt come flooding in.

“I hope the amazing work of our charity partner will serve as inspiration to anyone thinking of entering, and that they put their creativity to great use in support of such a worthy cause,” Seán added.

Children’s Health Foundation

Alannah Butler and Emma Callinan, corporate executives from Children’s Health Foundation, said the charity was delighted to partner up with Irish Hereford Prime and the Irish Hereford Breed Society for another fundraising drive.

“We were delighted to get the call informing us that we were the chosen charity partner for the second year in a row.

“Last year’s calendar raised close to €10,000 for Children’s Health Foundation, and donations like these help us to provide every sick child with everything they need to fight illness and injury,” Alannah said.

Emma also thanked those who enter this year’s competition and donates through the purchase of the calendar.

This year’s competition will see the return of the popular ‘Creative Calves’ category, which is open to children and teens aged 16 and under.

Entrants to this category are invited to tap into their creative side by drawing, painting or sketching a Hereford animal.

There are three additional categories in the competition, as follows:

Herefords – The Natural Choice: Pedigree Hereford animals – all cows, heifers, bulls, calves accepted;

Pedigree Hereford animals – all cows, heifers, bulls, calves accepted; The HEX Factor : Hereford cross cattle (male or female) in their natural environment;

: Hereford cross cattle (male or female) in their natural environment; Hereford – An Environmentally Sustainable Breed: This category calls for the best photo showcasing how Hereford farmers care for the environment and make significant contributions to biodiversity and sustainability.

This competition is now open for entries, which can be uploaded on the Irish Hereford Prime website, until until midnight on Friday, September 13.

An independent judge will shortlist the submitted entries in each category and following this, the shortlisted photos will be up for public vote online from September 20-29.

The overall competition winner will receive a cash prize of €500, while first and second place in each category will be awarded with €250 and €150 vouchers respectively.

Winners will be announced in October, with the charity calendar due to go on sale in November.