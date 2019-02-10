Entries open for 15th Northern Ireland Food and Drink Awards

Food and drink companies across Northern Ireland are invited to enter the region’s 2019 Food and Drink Awards.

Sponsored by Ulster Bank, the awards are recognised across the industry as an indicator of commercial success for manufacturers and processors.

Held biennially, they offer companies a unique opportunity to showcase their commitment to excellence in front of key stakeholders and customers.

With eight categories including ‘Best New Product’ for small, medium and large businesses, ‘Supply Chain Excellence’, ‘Best International Launch’ and a ‘Service Sector Award’, there is a range of opportunities for companies of all sizes to participate, free of charge.

A panel of industry experts, including representatives from major supermarkets, will judge the entries. The winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony hosted by BBC presenter Jo Scott on Friday, March 22 in the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.

Encouraging food and drink businesses to enter before the February 22 deadline, Michael Bell, executive director, NIFDA said: “The NIFDA awards are an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the world-class quality of Northern Ireland produce in front of an audience of industry leaders and customers.

Given the importance of agri-food to our economy, it is amongst the most important events in our business calendar, so we’re encouraging businesses of every size to make the most of the opportunity by entering as soon as possible.

“This year, we’re also inviting the industry to have a say in the ‘Outstanding Contribution’ category for the first time.

“We want to hear about people who through their leadership, passion and dedication to Northern Ireland food and drink have had a lasting and positive impact on the sector.”

Categories Agri-Food Supply Chain Excellence – Sponsored by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs;

Service Sector Award – Sponsored by Deloitte;

Best International or GB Product Launch – Sponsored by Invest Northern Ireland;

Food Safety Champion – Sponsored by Safe Food;

Ulster Bank Best New Product – Large company award (251 employees or more);

Ulster Bank Best New Product – Medium company award (51 – 250 employees);

Ulster Bank Best New Product – Small company award (0 – 50 employees);

Ulster Bank Outstanding Contribution to NI Food and Drink Award.

Sponsors of this event include Ulster Bank, Tesco, ASDA, Lidl, Marks & Spencer, Co-Op, Invest Northern Ireland, Deloitte, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Livestock and Meat Commission and Safe Food.

The closing date for entries to the NIFDA Awards is Friday, February 22, 2019. For more information on entry requirements and to download an entry form please visit: www.nifdaawards.com.