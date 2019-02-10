Poll: Do you care what ‘Irish’ whiskey or beer is made from?

The on-going drama of malting barley price raised the old issue this week – do ‘Irish’ drinks need to be produced from Irish products? Does Origin green not have to mean origin Ireland?

Please scroll down to take the poll and don’t forget to click ‘vote’ after each question to find out how the poll is progressing.

Many of the major drinks producers in this country pride themselves and their advertising campaigns on Irish farmers producing Irish barley to make Irish whiskey and beer.

Yet malt is imported into this country; maize is imported; hops are imported. The percentage of home-grown products being used is unclear. What proportion of the ingredients need to be Irish for that product to be called Irish?

Also, are consumers willing to pay a small bit extra to support the Irish farmer? Over the years malting barley growers have often said that a cent on the pint would make a big difference to the bottom line on their farm.

Advertisement

One of the most important questions is do consumers actually care if their drink of choice is made from Irish ingredients or not?

AgriLand wants to know people’s opinions and would appreciate if you could take a minute to fill out this quick poll and share it with your friends to reach as many people as possible.

Poll

Participants in the poll must be over 18 years-of-age.

Are you a farmer? Farmer (not specialising in tillage)

I am a tillage farmer

I am not a farmer Vote

Loading ... Loading ...

Do you choose Irish brands of whiskey or beer over others? Yes

No Vote

Loading ... Loading ...

Do you care if these drinks products are made from Irish ingredients? Yes

No Vote

Loading ... Loading ...

Do you assume that Irish branded whiskey and beer is made from Irish ingredients? Yes

No Vote

Loading ... Loading ...

If yes, what percentage of that drink do you assume is made from Irish ingredients? 100%

75-99%

50-74%

25-49%

5-24%

Less than 5% Vote

Loading ... Loading ...

Would you change brands if unsatisfied with the percentage of Irish ingredients? Yes

No Vote

Loading ... Loading ...

Does it concern you when malting barley farmers say they need to be paid more for their product? Yes

No Vote

Loading ... Loading ...

If the price of a pint of beer or glass of whiskey increased by a cent would you still buy it? Yes

No Vote

Loading ... Loading ...