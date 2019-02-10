Poll: Do you care what ‘Irish’ whiskey or beer is made from?
The on-going drama of malting barley price raised the old issue this week – do ‘Irish’ drinks need to be produced from Irish products? Does Origin green not have to mean origin Ireland?
Many of the major drinks producers in this country pride themselves and their advertising campaigns on Irish farmers producing Irish barley to make Irish whiskey and beer.
Also, are consumers willing to pay a small bit extra to support the Irish farmer? Over the years malting barley growers have often said that a cent on the pint would make a big difference to the bottom line on their farm.
