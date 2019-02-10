Ballina 10ac ‘suitable for variety of agricultural activities’

What the selling agent describes as 10ac of ‘top quality lands’ at Carralavin, Bonniconlon, Ballina, Co. Mayo, have come on the market.

Nuala Feeney of Sherry FitzGerald Feeney West is handling the sale of the holding, which has a guide price of €110,000.

This is good quality grazing land and is suitable for a variety of agricultural activities. The land would be ideal for a neighbouring farmer who requires additional land or a recreational farmer with a keen interest in animals and who may wish to relocate and construct a family home, subject to planning permission.

“There are a number of one-off houses in the area. The vendor of these lands is also selling three sites without planning permission, adjacent to these lands.”

There is a water connection on the lands which is located approximately 8km from Ballina via the R294. The lands were previously used for the grazing of sheep and cattle.

“At the moment, we are finding that both supply and demand for land in this area is low, and that the buyers would be local.

“This particular parcel of ground is good agricultural land and would be of interest perhaps to a local farmer in an area where the majority are part-time farmers.”