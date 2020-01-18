Enter the Cube: Clubs to ‘do battle’ in aid of social farming

A fundraiser in aid of a local social farming initiative is set to draw teams of young farmers from across the south-east of the country to the midlands this weekend.

North Kilkenny branch of Macra na Feirme – the young farmer and rural youth representative organisation – has organised ‘The Cube: The Battle of The Clubs’ 2020, in aid of The Deenview Centre Castlecomer.

The event is set to take place tonight, Saturday, January 18, in the Castle Arms Hotel, Durrow, Co. Laois, with doors open from 7:30pm.

Now in its third year, the ‘Cube’ raised an impressive €1,500 last year towards the Deenview Centre’s “Social Farming Project”.

By taking part in day-to-day activities on the farm, the ‘Social Farming Project’ encourages opportunities for inclusion, improves health and well-being and increases self-esteem within individuals, according to organisers.

A total of seven teams are taking part in this year’s ‘Cube’ battle: the Deenview Centre; Camross Macra; Tullow Macra; South Kildare Macra; a Rainbow team from Tipperary, comprising Devil’s Bit Macra and Thurles Macra; Naas Macra; and Kilkenny City Macra.

Current champion team Kilkenny City Macra is back to retain its crown – but will face stiff competition from this year’s line-up, organisers have assured.

Tickets for this event cost €15 and can be purchased on the door or by contacting North Kilkenny Macra on Facebook.

This year’s main sponsors are Quinn Motors and Bank of Ireland Castlecomer.

For those interested in learning more about the ‘Cube’ or Macra na Feirme in general, North Kilkenny Macra can be contacted on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.