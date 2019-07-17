Enniscorthy Mart set to host farm safety information evening

Enniscorthy Mart in Co. Wexford has been chosen as the venue for a farm safety and information evening to be held next week, Thursday, July 25.

Organised by the Wexford branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), in conjunction with Teagasc, the meeting is linked to the current series of events being carried out to mark Farm Safety Week, which is this week, Monday, July 15, to Friday, July 19.

The event is “fully knowledge transfer-approved” for the beef, dairy, sheep, tillage and equine sectors.

The event will cover a number of safety issues, including: animal health; trailer safety; and physical and mental health.

As well as farm safety, farmers will also see a demonstration on the safe use of scales for taking weight measurements under the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) scheme, and a tutorial explaining how to submit the weight data digitally.

This part of the meeting will be conducted by Teagasc advisors Tom Deane and James Doran, who will also discuss how to go about registering and hiring scales from suppliers, and can answer other queries on the BEEP scheme.

Members of the Gardaí will be on hand to discuss trailer safety, and how to carry out checks on trailers. Issues like road worthiness and the correct load weights will also be touched on.

A driving instructor will also be in attendance to inform farmers how to apply for a trailer test, and what is involved in it.

Trailer safety won’t be the only topic for discussion when it comes to farm equipment. William Shorthall, the IFA’s national farm safety officer, will also discuss safety in the use of tractors, balers, slurry spreaders, agitators and quads.

Other demonstrations and tutorials on the night include: First aid: Treatment of minor injuries and what to do in the event of a serious farm accident, with Paddy Redmond of Red Cross;

Fire services: Fire risks in the house and on the farm;

Electrical safety on the farm with ESB personnel;

Farm insurance with FBD representatives.

The event kicks off at 6:45pm, with doors opening at 6:15pm. Demonstrations will begin at 7:00pm with some light refreshments following the event.

There will also be free hi vis jackets given out, as well as a number of free fire alarms. Furthermore, all attendees will have the chance to win tickets to the National Ploughing Championships in September.