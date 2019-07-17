Appeal for info following theft of 2 trailers from yard

A farmer has appealed for information following the theft of two trailers over the weekend from a yard in Co. Meath.

The implements are believed to have been taken at some point between Friday, July 12, and Monday, July 15.

A description has been provided of the stolen trailers.

One of the trailers is a 12ft X 5ft 10in Ifor Williams livestock trailer with sheep decks and dividing gate. It was highlighted that this trailer has some noticeable roof damage which would make it stand out.

In addition, the implement has the number 1-54415 cut into the chassis which would be difficult to hide, according to the owner.

The second trailer taken in the raid is a 12ft X 5ft flatbed trailer.

The implements were taken from a yard located on the N2 approximately 4km south of Slane village, at the end of a lane-way.

There was a locked gate on both the lane and the yard; both were broken open to gain access.

The two trailers were also locked using the manufacturer’s locking system.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on: 046-9036100.

29 cattle stolen in weekend raid

Meanwhile, a total of 29 cattle were stolen from a farm over the weekend, members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have confirmed.

The incident is thought to have occurred near Aghagallon, Co. Armagh, between Friday, July 12, and Saturday morning, July 13.

A PSNI spokesman said: “On Saturday, a farmer in the Colane Road area of Aghagallon awoke to discover 29 of his cattle had been stolen from his farm in that area.

These cattle are all mixed breed and are believed to have been stolen some time between Friday evening and Saturday morning.