29 cattle stolen in weekend farm raid

A total of 29 cattle were stolen from a farm over the weekend, members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have confirmed.

The incident is thought to have occurred near Aghagallon, Co. Armagh, between Friday, July 12, and Saturday morning, July 13.

A PSNI spokesman said: “On Saturday, a farmer in the Colane Road area of Aghagallon awoke to discover 29 of his cattle had been stolen from his farm in that area.

These cattle are all mixed breed and are believed to have been stolen some time between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

“Moving that amount of cattle may not have appeared suspicious at the time, so if you think you may have seen anything or know anything about this, give us a ring on 101 quoting reference 1354 of 13/07/19,” the police statement concluded.

Ifor Williams trailer stolen

Meanwhile, PSNI officers based in Antrim are seeking to locate an 8ft X 5ft, single-axle, galvanised Ifor Williams trailer.

According to police, it was stolen at around 10:00am on Wednesday, July 3, from the Lylehill Road area of Templepatrick.

Police would urge anyone travelling in this area at around this time who may have seen this trailer to get in touch with any information.