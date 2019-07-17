Volac appoints business manager for north-eastern region

Volac Ireland has recently announced that the position of north-eastern business manager has been taken by Tomas O’Reilly.

Born and raised in Co. Cavan, Tomas joins Volac having worked in sales for the past eight years.

Tomas now lives in Killeshandra and is part-time farming alongside his father Michael. They specialise in producing continental, calved and in-calf heifers for sale each year.

Tomas is described as having “a great passion” for agriculture and joins Volac as a business manager in the north-east of Ireland.

Commenting on his appointment, Tomas said: “I officially joined Volac as a business manager in April.

I look forward to continuing to work closely with farmers and businesses to ensure the highest level of nutritional support is offered to our farmers to promote high-yielding sustainable herds.

He mentioned his passion for farming, also saying: “I love producing cattle that will help improve other farmers’ herds.

“Most importantly, building relationships with farmers who come back regularly to purchase stock is very pleasing,” he concluded.

National sales manager

The appointment comes as earlier in the year, Volac Ireland appointed Una Hickey to the position of national sales manager.

Una lives in Ballyhea, Charleville, Co. Cork, where she lives with her husband, Dinny Daly, and their two children, Kathlyn and Patrick.

She has been a member of the Volac team for 10 years.

In university, she studied Applied Biology and Analytical Science and has supplemented this with various nutrition and strategic management courses.