Dairygold reveals unchanged milk price for June

Dairygold has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for June, revealing its decision to hold its price from May.

In a statement, a representative for the cooperative confirmed that Dairygold’s base price for June milk supplies, is 30.69c/L, including VAT and bonuses.

The base price based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, and is unchanged on the May milk price.

This equates to a farm gate milk price of 33.18c/L based on average June milk solids for all Dairygold milk suppliers, the spokesperson added.

Over recent weeks, dairy markets returns have weakened considerably.

“The June milk price is not reflective of these weakened returns. The Dairygold board will continue to closely monitor the market performance,” the Dairygold representative concluded.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the board of Carbery Group has decided to hold its milk price for June, a representative for the group has confirmed.

Comprising the Bandon, Barryroe, Lisavaird and Drinagh cooperatives, the four west Cork co-ops will pay 32.46c/L including VAT (30.8c/L excluding VAT) for June milk supplies.

“Carbery Group will continue to monitor the weaker than expected European dairy markets as we move forward,” the spokesperson for the group told AgriLand.