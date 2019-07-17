55ac residential farm at ‘The Pigeons’ to go under the hammer

James L. Murtagh (JLM) Auctioneers has currently brought to the market a circa 55ac residential farm at Annagh, The Pigeons, Co. Longford.

The land itself is situated on the Longford/Westmeath border, only 8km from Ballymahon and 15km from Athlone.

For sale in lots

The lands are of good quality, laid out in neat manageable divisions. They are all under permanent pasture with mature hedgerows and native trees surrounding them.

The farm has a picturesque setting with panoramic views of Lough Ree; while some of the lands are bounded by the Owenacharra River.

The sale comes with outbuildings, which include: a two-bay shed; a cow byre; and a store.

The house is located in a sought after residential area, comprising a kitchen-dining area, a utility, a sitting room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

Advertisement

However, the property is in need of refurbishment but offers immense potential, according to JLM.

Additional information

It is currently scheduled to go to auction on Friday, July 19, at 3:00pm at Cooney’s Hotel, Ballymahon, Co. Longford.

The farm is to go under the hammer in three lots: Lot 1: 26.1ac;

Lot 2: 29.3ac;

Lot 3: The entire on circa 55ac.

The guide price, for the property as a whole, is €275,000.

Further information on the auction can be found online at: www.property.ie; or the auctioneer’s website at: www.jlm.ie.