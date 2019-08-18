Energy and diversification event to focus on maximising farm grant payments

Farmers wanting advice on the opportunities presented by newly launched Government funding through the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) and Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) are invited to attend the Energy and Rural Business Show which is taking place on October 23 and 24.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) – which operates the renewable heat scheme – is the keynote sponsor for the show and will be on hand to explain how it works.

Ray Langton, SEAI programme manager, pointed out that the scheme is open to agricultural, commercial, industrial, district heating, public sector and other non-domestic heat users.

He will also speak on October 23, at the Energy and Rural Business Show Ireland.

This scheme is designed to replace fossil fuel heating systems with renewable heating systems including heat pumps, biomass and anaerobic digestion.

Langton continued: “SSRH offers installation grants for heat pumps and ongoing operational support for biomass or biogas.

“Applicants must demonstrate that the proposed heat use is eligible and adheres to verified energy efficiency criteria.

“The agri-industry needs to show that heat generating technologies and project installations comply with building regulations, EN standards, efficiency technology standards and air quality standards in relation to emissions.

“Also, designers and installers must be competent to carry out the works.”

Focusing on the future

Langton then pointed to the “long-term nature” of the SSRH.

“The scheme will support businesses and farms for up to 15 years for the installation and on-going use of biomass and anaerobic digestion heating systems,” he added.

Agriculture can benefit from both the supply chain and direct heat use and the scheme is designed to support up to 1,300 GWh of renewable heat per year – equivalent to the heating needs of circa 120,000 homes.

“The SSRH will help agriculture to use less energy and use renewable energy at the same time and with this significant new incentive, switching to renewable heat is a good decision for financial and environmental reasons.”

Meanwhile, the show is free to attend and tickets can be booked online at: www.energyandruralbusiness.co.uk.