In preparation for a short period of cold conditions combined with a high probability of snow over a widespread area, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage’s National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) Crisis Management Team held a virtual meeting today (Wednesday, March 8).

It involved Met Éireann, the local authorities, the principal response agencies, key departments and responding national organisations.

The NDFEM CMT said that it continues to liaise with Met Éireann to monitor the evolving weather situation. A further meeting of the group is scheduled for 11:00a.m tomorrow (Thursday, March 9).

Weather outlook

The crisis team said that there remains a level of uncertainty over where snowfall will occur and the likely levels of accumulation.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow/ice warning for the whole country valid from 3:00a.m Thursday (March 9) until 11:00p.m Thursday.

Rain, sleet and snow will spread northwards across the country later tonight (Wednesday) and during Thursday accompanied by strengthening easterly winds.

Accumulations of snow are expected in many areas, particularly over high ground, along with icy conditions. Sleet and snow will likely transition to rain in southern areas for a time.

There is an expectation of widespread icy stretches on Thursday night into Friday morning, with some further accumulations of snow likely.

Met Éireann has issued a further Status Yellow snow/ice warning for Carlow; Cavan; Dublin; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Longford; Louth; Meath; Monaghan; Offaly; Westmeath; Wexford; and Wicklow valid from 11:00p.m Thursday until 7:00a.m Friday.

Crisis team coordination

NDFEM Crisis Management Team continues to monitor developments, liaising with Local Authority Severe Weather Assessment Teams and Crisis Management Teams who are actively monitoring the evolution of weather conditions.;

All departments and agencies are relaying the public safety messages, aligned with the latest weather warnings issued.

The public is urged to heed local authority advice and monitor Met Éireann forecasts for updates.

General public safety advice: