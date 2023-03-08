The motion in the Dáil by the Rural Independents group of TDs to support the continued use and access to cash in society has been passed unopposed.

The motion was debated in the Dáil today (Wednesday, March 8).

Laois-Offaly TD Carol Nolan, one of the members of the group, welcomed the passage of the motion, which was not opposed by the three government parties.

According to Nolan, the support for the motion indicated that “the matter is a live political and public concern which many people are seeking assurance on”.

The motion called on government to recognise that there “continues to be and will likely always be a societal demand for cash”, and to implement appropriate measures to ensure that all members of society can continue to use cash as a means of payment.

The motion also called on the government and the Central Bank of Ireland to recognise their role and the role of the banking sector generally to ensure that the “smooth supply of cash”, and access to cash for consumers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), continues.

“I welcome the fact that our motion was supported by all members today and that key concerns that I and my colleague laid out were acknowledged as requiring immediate action and guarantees,” Nolan commented.

“Our motion today also develops a series of concerns that arose in dramatic fashion last year when the Minister for Finance and the rest of the government were blindsided by the decision of AIB to effectively make dozens of its branches cashless operations.

“I and my colleagues want to put a halt to the banks’ gallop and to the mad rush to force everyone into digitalised or electronic methods of payments, even when the express wish of most people is that they would have the freedom to use cash as they need it,” the independent TD added.

She acknowledged that there is a greater take-up of electronic forms of payment, but said that this “is not because of some great desire to do everything online”.

“Much of it is driven by the charges being demanded from banks for businesses lodging their own money,” Nolan commented.

“Our motion also reflects the very real fears and concerns that people have with respect to digital surveillance of their finances.

“Physical cash offers privacy in a way that electronic cash can never offer. That is important for people and it ought to be maintained,” the rural independents TD said.

The Laois-Offaly TD also said that cash offers older members of society “relief from having to navigate the online financial world”.

Nolan cited a report from Age Action Ireland which said that over half of Irish people aged between 65 and 74 have never used the internet.