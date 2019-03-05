Elderly man killed in Cork farm accident

An elderly man has died in a farm accident in Co. Cork this afternoon (Tuesday, March 5), An Garda Siochana has confirmed.

Gardai are investigating the death of a man in his 70s at Liscarroll, Co. Cork.

The man’s body was discovered in a shed at about 2:00pm today. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Garda representative.

The HSA is aware of the fatality and has launched an investigation, a spokesperson for the authority told AgriLand.

This is the second farm fatality to occur in the past week.

A man in his 60s died after being injured by an animal last Wednesday (February 26).

Gardai are conducting an ongoing investigation in the vicinity of the village of Glinsk in the east of the county, near the border with Roscommon, approximately 70km from Galway city.

A Garda statement released to AgriLand explained that the incident took place shortly after 12:00pm today; the man was injured by an animal and subsequently passed away.

Meanwhile, on February 14, a man in Leitrim passed away two weeks after being attacked by a bull.

Anthony Cull, aged 32, died after complications arose in his recovery from the initial attack, which occurred in a slatted shed.

Earlier in February, a man in limerick died after falling on his farm in the vicinity of Broadford, in the south of the county.