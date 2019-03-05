Man rushed to hospital following Dairygold lorry collision
A road collision involving two articulated lorries in Co. Cork led to one man being rushed to hospital with serious injuries, An Garda Siochana has confirmed.
The incident, which appears to have involved a Dairygold milk tanker, occurred on the N71 at Ballmaquirke Cross, Kanturk, Co.Cork, at approximately 11:30am this morning (Tuesday, March 5).
The victim was rushed to Cork University Hospital following the incident, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed to AgriLand.
Emergency services attended the scene and the road remains closed for technical examination. Local diversions are in place.
This is the second road incident involving agribusiness employees in the past week. On Thursday last (February 28), a Glanbia employee was killed in a road collision in the vicinity of the company’s premises in Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny.
Gardai are investigating the collision that occurred on the N78 road at about 11:00am this morning (February 28).
In a statement, An Garda Siochana said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. “His body has been removed to St. Luke’s General Hospital where a post mortem is due to take place,” the statement outlined.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on: 056-777-5000; the Garda Confidential Line on: 180-666-111; or any Garda station.