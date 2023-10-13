Bord Bia is marking World Egg Day today (Friday, October, 13), by releasing a report which reveals that 88.6% of households in Ireland buy eggs at least once a month, spending €172 million in 2023.

The report also revealed that this equates to a total of 618.6 million eggs purchased by Irish consumers.

World Egg Day was established at Vienna 1996, when it was decided to celebrate the power of the egg on the second Friday in October each year.

Since then, egg fans around the world have thought up new creative ways to honour the egg, and the day of celebration has grown and evolved over time.

According to Bord Bia, Coyne Research revealed that 73% of Irish adults now eat eggs for lunch with 66% of Irish adults consider eggs for dinner.

For World Egg Day Bord Bia is partnering with entrepreneur, Aoibhinnn Garrihy and retired professional rugby player Devin Toner, to influence the inclusion of Bord Bia quality-assured eggs into their everyday meals.

They will both include their meals on their socials encouraging egg use in many different ways by sharing their dishes and discussing the nutritional benefits.

Garrihy said: “They are incredibly versatile – you can create so many quick, easy and delicious recipes that the whole family can enjoy, at any time of the day and for any meal occasion.”

Toner also mentioned how he always used to eat eggs on his former match days as “it’s an easy way to get that all important protein hit”.

Bord Bia marketing manager, Rachel Doyle said: “For World Egg Day, we’re encouraging consumers to seek out and purchase eggs with the Bord Bia quality mark.”

She added that consumers can “trust” that the eggs have been produced to the highest standards when buying from Bord Bia which is quality assured and verified at every stage.