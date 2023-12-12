Balancing payments under the 2023 eco-scheme of almost €82 million have commenced today (Tuesday, December 12).

This will bring the total paid under the 2023 eco-scheme thus far since October 31, 2023, to over €285 million with 113,724 farmers now in receipt of a payment.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) noted that payments may take up to five days to reach farmers’ accounts.

Eco-scheme

The payment rate is €67 per eligible hectare, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has said making the announcement today.

The eco-scheme balancing payments are commencing at a rate of 30%, the minister said and added that he “fully recognises” that these payments are “vital” for farmers.

“The aim of Ireland’s eco-scheme is to reward farmers for undertaking actions beneficial to the climate, environment, water quality and biodiversity,” the minister said.

The DAFM will continue to process, “as a matter of urgency”, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria, according to Minister McConalogue.

Any farmers with outstanding requests from the DAFM have been urged by the minister to return documentation to allow payments to issue.

Farmers can submit any queries they may have online via agfood.ie.