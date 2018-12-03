€200,000 funding allocated to agri-tourism projects

Following a call for Agri-Food Tourism Initiatives under the 2018 Rural Innovation and Development Fund in October, 10 projects that will be receiving funding have been announced.

The announcement was made yesterday (Sunday, December 2) by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed.

The total funding available is €200,000, with a maximum amount payable to any project of €25,000.

Advertisement Carlow County Council – €25,000;

Little Milk Company – €19,930;

Drumshambo Community Council – €23,450;

Laois County Council – €10,290;

Ballyhoura Development CLG – €25,000;

Galway County Council – €25,000;

Wicklow County Council – €17,500;

Tipperary Food Producers – €10,790;

Waterford County Festival of Food – €25,000;

West-Cork Farm Tours – €3,541; and

Sligo Food Trail – €17,500.

Commenting on the allocation of the funding, Minister Creed said: “I am pleased to support these initiatives in the vibrant agri-food tourism sector.

“Food Wise 2025 highlights the natural synergy between agri-food and local tourism.

I believe that agri-tourism is of great importance for rural areas in order to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food, drink and local cuisine.