New Pottinger dealer for the midlands

Pottinger – the well-known Austrian agricultural machinery manufacturer – has appointed Atkins Farm Machinery Birr as a new dealer.

A company steeped in history, Atkins Farm Machinery has served the farming community of Cork since 1878. More recently, the company opened a new depot (outlet) in Birr, Co. Offaly.

“Atkins Farm Machinery is recognised for offering a personal service to its customers and this new appointment is key to supporting our existing and growing customer base in the midlands of Ireland,” commented Diarmuid Claridge, managing director of Pottinger Ireland.

‘Key new appointment’

“Atkins Farm Machinery has built an enviable reputation for first-class service and support, which is a quality that Pottinger strongly promotes. The appointment of Atkins Farm Machinery in Birr now sees all of the Atkins Farm Machinery depots offering the full Pottinger grassland and tillage range of equipment.”

Claridge added: “Customers already dealing with Atkins Farm Machinery are pleased to tell us how delighted they are with the professional and efficient service that they receive. I am confident that customers throughout the midlands will come to receive that same level of support and care that Atkins Farm Machinery prides itself on.”

Mark Wolfe (pictured below), managing director of Atkins, added his comments to the mix. He explained: “Our Birr branch, which doubles up as a retail business for Fendt and a distribution hub for Bredal and Bogballe fertiliser spreaders, opened a year ago.

“So much has been achieved in one year by a skilled and motivated group. The addition of the Pottinger portfolio completes our offering, by adding a tillage product line and industry-leading grassland products.”

Trevor Richardson (pictured below), branch manager, noted he always admired the quality and width of the Pottinger portfolio and sees opportunities for growing the brand in the midlands.