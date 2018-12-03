Brand new Homeland.ie website unveiled by Aurivo

North-west agribusiness giant Aurivo is launching a new website for Homeland.ie today (Monday, December 3), offering customers the option to shop online.

This exciting new sales channel for the business is driven by the recognition that customers’ shopping behaviours are changing.

Advantages

A key advantage to Homeland will be the option for farmers and customers to browse and seek out products outside of normal business hours, providing greater flexibility to accommodate busy working days.

Homeland’s new online presence aims to make customer research and purchasing as easy as possible – whether in store or online.

The online offering is agri-focused with an extensive range of agri products available, including farming, hardware, clothing and footwear.

The same great product ranges are also available in store, with exceptional value and special offers rolled out both in store and online.

Homeland operates 34 retail stores across eight counties; its new online experience will support its customers and reach new audiences, who will have confidence shopping with a trusted agri retailer.

Next-day delivery

Customers can avail of several delivery options, including Saturday delivery – and the added benefit that orders placed before 2:00pm qualify for standard next-day delivery.

Homeland places a strong emphasis on customer service, with a dedicated e-commerce customer service number operational from 9:00am to 9:00pm Monday to Friday and Saturdays 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Existing Homeland customers can use their credit accounts to shop securely online and view historical transactions.

Rewards programme

Homeland.ie also features a Rewards Programme which has been extended to offer customers the chance to collect and redeem points online as well as in store.