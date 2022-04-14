The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has announced a €2.8 million support package for the ‘critically important’ Irish horticulture sector.

The funding was approved by Cabinet yesterday (April 13), and will support “high-wire protected glass house producers of tomatoes, cucumber and peppers impacted, field vegetable producers, mushroom producers and commercial apple producers”.

Commenting on the announcement, Minister McConalogue said the package will focus on these producers as they play a key role in providing safe and nutritious food, and as a result, make valuable contributions to the economy.

“We are very proud of our domestic horticulture and vegetable sector and it is one that we must ensure the long term viability of.”

“It has been experiencing significant input cost challenges. That is why I have acted swiftly to introduce this package to support our domestic horticulture sector,” the minister added.

Minister McConalogue also called on retailers to support these Irish producers and said that by doing so, they would be helping to secure the long term sustainability of the industry.

Senator Victor Boyhan has welcomed the announcement of the aid package but warned that the supports will only function as a ‘short-term, interim measure’.

He said the Irish horticultural sector has a strong record in producing top-class, safe, produce and has been crying out for support in recent months, so the announcement is welcome as a short-term interim measure at this point in time.

Boyhan outlined the significant challenges that producers are facing as they try to contend with rising energy, fuel, transport and labour costs:

“Securing the long term sustainable future for our horticulture industry has to be a top priority for government.