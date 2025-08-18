Over €18,000 raised by Roscommon farmer's Shannon swim

A farmer from Co. Roscommon has raised €18,000 by completing a 230km swim of the River Shannon.

Paul Little, who is from a suckler and sheep farming background in Co. Roscommon, won the 'Ireland's Fittest Farmer' competition at last year's National Ploughing Championship.

He proved he is well worth that title, after swimming from Dowra, Co. Cavan to Limerick city over the course of seven days.

He started out on August 10, and finished at Curraghgour Boat Club in Limerick yesterday (Sunday, August 17), where his family, friends and supporters were waiting.

A Facebook page - Paul's Shannon Swim 2025 - was set up so those interested in Paul's mammoth swim could keep a track of his progress.

Throughout the swim, Paul was assisted by family and friends who travelling by boat and kayaks. They helped him navigate the river and lakes he swam through, as well as keeping him supplied with food and water.

The swim was in aid of North West STOP-Suicide Prevention, which is a community-based, voluntary charity that was founded in 2004 by families who had lost loved ones to suicide.

Its primary aim is to prevent suicide by providing accessible, free, confidential counselling services.

A fundraising target of €2,500 was set. However, that figure, although significant itself, has been exceeded almost nine times over, with some €18,000 raised so far, and donations continuing to come in as of today (Monday, August 18).

A link to the fundraiser page can be found on Paul's Shannon Swim 2025 Facebook page.

In a video posted to the Facebook page before he set out on the swim, Paul explained what motivated him to do it.

He said: "Anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge. I have always been very active and I also have a big connection to the water.

"I grew up beside Cavetown Lake where I spent many of my younger days fishing, swimming and kayaking. I met my now wife 14 years ago in Carrick Rowing Club on the Shannon, as well as many other lifelong friends.

"Swimming the Shannon will be a dream come through for me. As well as that, though, I want to raise awareness for mental health and raise as much money as I can for an incredible charity," he added.

"I have teamed up with North West Stop-Suicide Prevention, a charity close to many people's hearts. It is a charity based in the north-west of Ireland that supports anyone who needs it," Paul said.