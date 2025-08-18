Connemara Pony Show to celebrate 100th annual show in Clifden

A landmark celebration in Irish equestrian history takes place this week in Co. Galway as the Connemara Pony Show marks its 100th anniversary.

The Connemara pony is an indigenous Irish breed, originating from the rugged west coast of Ireland.

The pony played a vital role in rural Ireland being a hardworking animal used in farming and transport.

In more recent times, the Connemara pony has proven its ability across all equestrian disciplines at the highest levels globally.

As a result, the breed is prized worldwide for its strength, elegance, and athletic abilities.

Over the past century, the Connemara Pony Show has grown from a one-day local show into a four-day celebration of breeding excellence and cultural heritage.

From its origins in Roundstone and its migration across Connemara to its permanent home in Clifden since 1947, the show has played an important role in preserving and promoting the Connemara pony.

This year, over 700 ponies compete for the largest prize fund in the show’s history.

Thousands of people from across Ireland, Europe, North America and beyond are again expected to attend the show.

The event is now under the stewardship of the newly formed Connemara Pony Show-Clifden committee of Mary Coyne, John Sweeney, Karen Mannion, Eileen Mannion, Gerry King and Terrence O’Toole.

The 2025 Connemara Pony Show begins tomorrow (Tuesday, August 19) with the All Ireland Loose Jumping Championships where ponies can exhibit natural scope and agility without riders.

On Wednesday, youngstock, stallions and broodmares will compete in the 'in-hand' showing classes where they are judged on confirmation and movement.

The following day is the turn of the ridden and working hunter classes where attention turns to performance under saddle.

There will also be side-saddle and lead rein classes, and the Connemara Green Hunter Finals, showcasing promising young ponies in their first competitive year.

On Friday, there will be working hunter classes, the high performance final and the Puissance where ponies and riders attempt to clear the iconic Clifden Wall.

The day will conclude with the iconic parade of champions where the winning ponies are paraded through the streets of Clifden.

Two pony sales will also take place as part of the show at Clifden Mart.

Alongside the equestrian programme, visitors can enjoy trade stands, a dog show, food vendors, cultural exhibitions and a children’s corner.

Members of the Irish Countrywomen's Association (ICA) will run their own competitions for prize winning eggs, jams, baked goods, arts and crafts.

Nina Carberry, Midlands Northwest MEP and former champion jockey, will officially open the show at the Clifden Showgrounds .

Carberry, who was elected to the European Parliament last year, said she is honoured to mark such an historic milestone.

“Over the past century, thanks to the dedication of the local community, the show has grown from a one-day gathering into a four-day celebration. It’s privilege to be part of this occasion," she said.