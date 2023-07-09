A prize fund of €100,000 will be on offer for the AXA Farm Insurance Midlands National which goes to post on Friday, July 14.

The race, which was promoted to graded status in 2022, run over three miles and one furlong is the flagship sporting and social event at the Co. Westmeath racecourse and a highlight of the summer jumps season.

Trained by Gordon Elliott and ridden by Jack Kennedy, Hurricane Georgie took the honours 2022 with Rachael Blackmore riding Popong for Henry de Bromhead taking second place. Fiona Reilly, agricultural insurance specialist advisor with AXA pictured with Pont Aval trained by champion national hunt trainer, Willie Mullins

Christy Doherty, AXA head of agriculture, commented: “Horse Racing in Ireland is steeped in history and success, with Irish horses and jockeys rated among the very best in the world.

“AXA shares these values of tradition and performance and is proud to be a supporter of the forthcoming mid-summer race meet in Kilbeggan.”

Paddy Dunican, Managing Director of Kilbeggan Races, added: “Our AXA Farm Insurance Midlands National is the highlight of our racing year.

“The massive prize fund of €100,000, makes it one of the most valuable and prestigious steeplechase races of the summer racing season, attracting high quality horses and creating very competitive and exciting racing.”

Jason Morris, Horse Racing Ireland’s (HRI’s) director of racing and strategic projects, said:

“The AXA Farm Insurance Midlands National race has now become firmly established as one of the highlights of the summer national hunt programme, always attracting a high quality and very competitive field. “

Next Friday’s meeting, which begins at 5:00p.m has a strong supporting card, including the €25,000 Writech Group Handicap Hurdle.

Kilbeggan will also host the Bellamianta sustainable style ladies competition with a prize worth €5,000 including €1,000 cash.