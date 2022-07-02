An Irish-based consortium believes that duckweed will play a key role in providing local and global food security solutions.

Emerald Life Sciences, which includes seasoned entrepreneurs in the aquaculture and biotechnology industry, is focussed on cultivating and processing the plant into animal feed and food ingredients.

The team has developed a proprietary and scalable process for the extraction of

protein from the plant for use in aquaculture and animal feed

Duckweed – what is it?

Duckweed is a small, free-floating aquatic plant which is fast growing and rich in protein.

The perennial plant combines to form a green ‘carpet’ on the surface of the water.

It thrives on nutrients from natural sources but also in water that is rich in nitrogen and phosphorus.

Researchers have shown duckweed cultivation is effective in removing the chemical elements from animal manure waste water.

Emerald said that this makes the plant especially interesting from an ecology perspective – it can close the nutrient loop and help protect soils and waterways whilst providing an exceptional crop with similar protein content to soyabean meal.

Duckweed

The group stated that the plant has the potential to contribute to carbon sequestration, especially by rewetting peaty soils that currently emit carbon.

Emerald currently cultivates the plant in shallow ponds at a site in Co. Offaly. It is also exploring expanding its operations into counties Tipperary and Cork.

Stephen O’Sullivan, who leads the consortium, explained they have been working on duckweed solutions for around 18 months.

“Our mission is to leverage our duckweed platform to deliver sustainable protein with zero waste for both animal and human nutrition,” he outlined.

He said that Ireland has plenty of land suitable for rewetting and provides the perfect environment to grow the plant.

“This solution can enhance the local ecology and helps farmers create a net positive impact environmentally, economically and for society as a whole.

“It offers the farming industry the opportunity to use marginal or unproductive lands and turn a ‘pigs ear into a silk purse’.

“We are at a point now where we can start to move fast and get our products into market testing with influencers in key sector,” O’Sullivan stated.

“Current shortages of grains and protein feeds highlight the urgent need for efficient crops and methods that enrich ecosystems.

“Food security is on everyone’s radar and the pressures of climate change will likely become an additional critical factor,” he told Agriland.

When managed efficiently the crop offers greater productivity and environmental benefits than peas and beans, O’Sullivan claimed.

“When we meet the challenges of scale, duckweed complements other vital crops, and as a nation we could displace almost all of our imported protein feeds,” he said.

“Ireland is becoming a hub for innovation in this space and Emerald have been fortunate to work with teams from Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), University College Cork (UCC), Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) and others.

“Collaboration is key to making this ambition a commercial reality,” O’Sullivan concluded.