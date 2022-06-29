Oireachtas members have been urged to ensure that there is a complete redesign ahead of the next forestry programme, which is due to begin in 2023.

The Social, Economic, Environmental Forestry Association of Ireland (SEEFA) today (Wednesday, June 29) outlined to politicians in the Dáil its views on the development of the forestry sector.

The private forestry group explained that to tackle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions farmers should be paid now to increase tree planting.

It stated that trees are essential for Ireland’s climate goals, far exceeding livestock reductions or rewetting alone.

SEEFA said that there is a need to plant 20,000ha of trees to achieve climate change mitigation requirements.

The group claimed that the current forestry programme is not fit for purpose and has resulted in delays in processing licences.

It also said that afforestation incentives are not competitive with other farm subsidies and schemes.

SEEFA presented the following recommendations to Oireachtas members:

A complete revamp/redesign of the forestry programme including all incentives for afforestation/support schemes and forest owners impacted by ash dieback;

Full integration of afforestation, existing forestry/woodlands and tree planting into the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP);

Enhanced forest premiums for farmers;

Establishment of a highly focused and resourced independent agency to drive the forestry programme.

The group has engaged Prof. Cathal O’Donoghue, established chair of Social and Public Policy at the National University of Ireland (NUI) Galway, to prepare an economic report on the sector, which is due later this summer.

The former head of Teagasc’s rural economy and development programme also addressed the politicians today.

The Irish forestry sector currently contributes an estimated €2.3 billion to the Irish economy and supports 12,000 rural jobs.

The SEEFA delegation was hosted by chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Jackie Cahill. Cahill Hosts Forestry Briefing in Leinster House Today 🌲🌲



“Meeting our afforestation targets and the removal of gross levels of red tape and bureaucracy from the system are essential in ensuring a vibrant and sustainable forestry sector in this country, both for the environmental and economic benefit of rural areas and rural people,” the Fianna Fáil TD said on Twitter.

Following the audiovisual presentation, the issue was also raised in the Seanad by Senator Victor Boyhan.

“We are off target and that is disappointing. Everyone on all sides of the house who spoke at the event talked about how disappointed they are with the targets not being reached.

“I am not in the blame game but we still must address the issue. We must increase our ambitious national targets, which the government has set in the programme, and everyone who attended, including me, supports that idea,” he said.

The independent senator also asked for a debate on how the private forestry sector and Coillte are treated.