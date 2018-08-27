Drunk disqualified driver found 10 times over limit

Gardai recently arrested a driver for drink driving after testing 10 times over the legal alcohol limit in Co. Kildare.

The driver – who was apparently already disqualified from driving prior to the incident – was arrested following a collision in Carbury, a rural area in the north-west of the county.

The Kildare accident does not appear to have been too serious; however, the driver’s Mitsubishi 4×4 sustained damage to its bumper, bonnet and headlight.

According to Gardai, the driver was immediately brought to court by Naas Roads Policing Unit, fined and disqualified for six years.

The event was recorded by the An Garda Siochana Twitter page, which noted: “Naas Roads Policing Unit arrest disqualified driver for drunk driving at Carbury, 10 times over the limit and caused collision.

Naas Roads Policing Unit arrest disqualified driver for drunk driving at Carbury, 10 times over the limit and caused collision. Brought straight to court. Fined and now disqualified for 6 years.



“Brought straight to court. Fined and now disqualified for six years,” the tweet added.

Shed fire in Kerry

Meanwhile, members of the Kerry Fire and Rescue Service spent 13 hours battling a shed fire near Tralee over the weekend, according to Radio Kerry.

It is understood that the fire initially broke out in the shed – which is said to have held approximately 270 4X4 round bales of hay – at 2:30am on Friday, August 24.

Three units of the Kerry Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of the fire, which was located close to the Tralee bypass, the local radio station added.