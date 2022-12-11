

Mountmellick Macra’s ‘light up’ truck and tractor run will take place in Mountmellick, Co. Laois on Saturday, December 17, kick-starting the Christmas festivities in the area as participants dress themselves and their vehicles in seasonal attire.

Festooned trucks and tractors from around Leinster will converge on the town to raise much-needed funds for St. Vincent’s Community Nursing Unit and the Irish Air Community Ambulance.

St. Vincent’s Community Nursing Unit, a local service, provides care for the elderly. The Irish Community Air Ambulance has been called out to incidents locally. The service is funded by donations and without it, many accident victims and casualties would not receive the medical treatment required within critical time frames.

Last year’s event held in aid of Cuisle Cancer Support Services raised a staggering €14,096 for the charity.

The truck and tractor run was officially launched recently in Mountmellick Macra Hall. Speaking at the launch, committee chairperson Chris Joyce said the organisers are hoping that big numbers will turn out to support the charity run again this year.

Last year, the event brought festive cheer for everyone, both young and old, he said.

Eye-catching vehicles

As the event is being held the week before Christmas, the organisers are encouraging participants to don Christmas attire and to dress their vehicles with lights and all things seasonal as prizes for the most eye-catching vehicles will be awarded on the night.

“Vehicles taking to the road will be bedecked in Christmas lights; the more the merrier and anything goes,” Chris said.

“However, it is important to note that decoration is not essential to participate in the run.” Image source: Denis Byrne Photography

“We are hoping to build on the numbers from last year,” he added.

“It’s easy to take part and based on feedback from last year’s participants, the easiest and safest way to light up your vehicle is with battery powered lights which are widely available.”

The assembly point for the run is the grounds of the Mountmellick Development Association.

Registration commences from 3:00p.m with the run departing at 6.30p.m sharp. The entry fee for trucks is €30 and for tractors, €20.

Following their departure, the vehicles will travel by Irishtown, past St. Vincent’s Community Nursing Unit, down Mountmellick town as it continues for Killeigh.

It is expected that the first of the vehicles will reach Killeigh at approximately 7:00p.m, Clonaslee at approximately 7.15p.m, and Rosenallis at approximately 7.30p.m.

People are invited to line the streets and if they feel like getting into the Christmas spirit, they can dress in festive attire. Spectators are welcome to visit the MDA car park to cheer on the participants.

Volunteers will be onsite and at the various locations with collection buckets for those who wish to donate to the two worthy causes at the fun event.