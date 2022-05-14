Women in rural economies, in agriculture or in small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are probably one of the most untapped potentials in rural development, according to Dr. Maura Farrell

Dr. Farrell, who is a senior lecturer in the School of Geography and Archaeology at the National University of Ireland (NUI) Galway, was speaking on ‘Rural Ireland: Our Long-term Vision’ at the Irish Rural Link 30th anniversary conference in Athlone on May 6.

“Future rural areas need to provide greater opportunities for women to engage in business and have access to land if they wish to engage in farming,” she told the gathering.

“In considering rural trends into the future, we must first explore where we are currently. Rural Ireland, similar to many other rural areas across the EU has undergone fundamental change.

“The pace and persistence of such changes are different than anything we have seen in history and are largely driven by social modernisations, such as a decline in organised religion, or mass education; the innovation behind new technologies and how we are influenced by globalisation,” Dr. Farrell said.

“Currently, rural areas face challenges, which range from our post pandemic concerns around enhanced rural isolation and health care to the decline of the farm family and inadequate rural services and facilities. On the plus side however, rural areas currently offer an enriched quality of life, new remote working opportunities and community integration.

“In looking at future trends in rural areas from a sustainability perspective, it is possible to envision considerable change, from a social, environmental and economic perspective,” Dr. Farrell said.

“Societal changes are inevitable, with rural areas potentially seeing a demographic trend of rising populations due to new economic opportunities in rural areas and an improved option of remote working. Older people currently make up a large percentage of the rural population and this trend will continue into the future.”

To deal adequately with this future reality, Dr. Farrell said there will need to be an increase in the services and facilities for older adults, but particularly in the care industry.

“The opportunity for supportive housing and independent living needs to be realised to ensure older people have the opportunity of remaining in their own home.

“Older farmers also need consideration, their retirement options and indeed their quality of life if they do retire. Rather than a disadvantage however, an older rural population can be viewed from the perspective of the silver economy, with many small businesses, services and facilities required for older people, which in turn can have a positive economic impact.

Young people

Turning to young people in rural areas, NUI Galway studied their future dreams via the Horizon 2020 RURALIZATION project.

“Its results showed that the majority of young people surveyed wanted to remain in a rural area, but close to an urban centre,” said Dr. Farrell.

“They wanted to live in a detached house and engage in community and voluntary life. They also rated work-life balance as hugely important, while seeking a quality job, in line with their qualifications, in a rural setting.”

One key future trend relevant to rural areas, she said, is the increase in migrants living in rural areas, including Irish return migrants, EU migrants, refugees and forced migrants, including the most recent increase in Ukrainian migrants.

“These ‘New Irish’ can enhance the diversity of rural areas in addition to adding to declining populations in some areas and workers in others,” she said.

“To ensure Ireland does not go down the road of right-wing populist thinking, migrants need to be included and accepted into society and viewed as an advantage to rural sustainability and development, rather than any form of a hindrance.”

Into the future, key rural trends related to the environment potentially will include climate action, biodiversity protection, issues around land use for production and the environment, sustainable energy, water protection, agricultural change and community engagement, she said.

Advertisement

“Such trends can provide opportunities for the environmental and economic viability of rural areas, via considerations around new systems in agriculture, or the protection of our wetlands and peatlands having quality of life and tourist potentials alongside environmental advantages,” said Dr. Farrell.

“Our current policy environment in both agriculture and rural development, from the new CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) Strategic Plan to Our Rural Future, Rural Development Policy 2021-2025, provide adequate avenues and policy directions to prepare us for future trends in environmental issues, but what becomes important is how we hold government accountable to ensure that all policies are carried out in full,” continued Dr. Farrell.

EIP-AGRI

“A good example of a current trend, which could play a key role in future trends and directions in both farming and the environment, is the European Innovation Partnership in Agriculture (EIP-AGRI),” Dr. Farrell said.

“Currently, Ireland has 57 EIP-AGRI operational groups working on numerous projects in a variety of areas across the country.

“The key ethos of these projects is the multi-actor approach, which ensures that each operational group consists of farmers, advisors, researchers and industry partners etc.

“This multi-actor approach is essential to ensure we deal adequately with key issues in the rural environment,” said Dr. Farrell.

SMEs

“Technology will undoubtedly dominate our future trends in the economy, for example, how we establish remote working in rural areas and how we expand SMEs,” said the senior lecturer.

“The SME sector can play a key role in the longer-term sustainability and development of rural areas, particularly with a focus on the food industry, namely organics and horticulture.

“Tourism will continue to play a key role in the economic viability of rural areas, but with a longer term focus on environmental, educational and historical tourism.

“The marine and ocean economy could expand into the future, playing a key role in energy production, but providing a ‘spin-off’ industry in remote, peripheral areas.

The knowledge-based bio-economy, Dr. Farrell said, will also play a role in rural enterprise and development into the future.

Nevertheless, to ensure rural areas can benefit economically in the future from new enterprises and industry, it is essential that investment be secured for rural infrastructure, namely, broadband, transport and housing.

“Support from both industry and government for remote working is essential to the availability of quality jobs in rural areas from a remote working perspective. It is also essential that a higher level of value is placed on the SME sector, that it is recognised within the policy environment for the contribution it makes towards rural sustainability and development,” said Dr. Farrell.

“Economic prosperity in rural areas is also dependent on a positive rhetoric in rural areas in the future. The ‘declining, dying Ireland’ rhetoric often paraded needs to change and we need to put forward a picture of innovation, dynamic change and ability, which attracts business, but also people.

According to Dr. Farrell, the smart village concept promoted by the EU Commission since 2017 is a good example of what rural towns and villages can aim for into the future.

“This concept encourages rural communities to enhance their towns and villages by building on existing strengths and assets,” she said.

“The smart village idea encourages innovative, smart ideas driven by local communities but assisted by rural policy.”