After two years of forced distance and digital meetings provoked by the Covid-19 outbreak, the World Farmers’ Organisation (WFO) has said that its General Assembly can finally be held in-person again.

The association said that the annual General Assembly represents the most important gathering for the worldwide farmers’ community.

This year the event will be hosted in collaboration with the Hungarian Chamber of Agriculture, NAK, and will take place in Budapest, Hungary from Tuesday, June 7 to Friday, June 10, 2022 at The Crowne Plaza Budapest Hotel.

World Farmers’ Organisation

The WFO General Assembly annually convenes over 400 participants worldwide, including high-level representatives of international organisations, governments, private sector entities and civil society.

It is an event that allows participants to listen to and talk with farmers’ representatives and other agricultural sector stakeholders from across the world, to share experiences, ideas, constraints and needs.

The assembly will offer the stage to discuss the impacts of the current crisis, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the challenges that lie ahead and new trends on the global scene for agriculture and the broader food systems, placing a spotlight on solutions put in place by farmers and key stakeholders involved in the transition.

According to the WFO, food and agriculture have stood out to be central pieces of ongoing crisis responses, with farmers being crucial actors in tackling present and future challenges, particularly concerning the sustainable transformation of food systems and the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

WFO is a member-based organisation, representing a community of geographically balanced entrepreneurial farmers, that aims to see their rights as food producers and role as economic actors, globally recognised.

The WFO says its mission is to advocate for the global farming community in international process impacting the agricultural sector.