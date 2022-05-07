A 78-year-old farmer who won a planning battle to allow him to be buried in a private burial plot on his land was delighted to see Minister Pippa Hackett officially open a woodland park that he has bequeathed to the community, on April 29.

Martin Neary Woodland Park, between Charlestown and Swinford in Co. Mayo, came about because of the philanthropy of Martin Neary who has willed his family farm to the people of the locality.

The woodland park will become not only an amenity for the area, but also an educational resource where future generations can learn to appreciate the importance of biodiversity, ecology, environmental management and sustainability.

In an age where sustainability and climate change are to the forefront of global discourse, Martin felt that these were themes that should be reflected on his lands.

Native woodland has been established on the lands along with the installation of facilities through the NeighbourWood Scheme, funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The facilities include new walking trails; car parking; signs and information boards; picnic areas; tree trail; and a children’s fairy picnic area. The project was completed in 2019.

‘A fantastic contribution’

Minister Pippa Hackett said the community woodland is a fantastic resource for local people and visitors.

“Generations to come will benefit from trails and play areas in what will become a wonderful native woodland as it matures. Martin’s generosity is a fantastic contribution to his locality,” she said.

Councillor Michael Smith, cathaoirleach Mayo County Council, said that such a kind act of philanthropy from Martin was greatly appreciated by all in Mayo and surrounding areas.

Peter Gill, parks superintendent, Mayo County Council, hailed Martin’s donation as a “savage gesture”.

Marina Conway, CEO of Western Forestry Co-op, said that Western Forestry Co-op was delighted to have been involved in Martin Neary Woodland Park.

“Farm forestry and community woodlands are something that bring so much to the locality,” she said.

“There are 39,000 native trees planted in this woodland including oak, birch, cherry, holly and alder to name but a few. These trees will be a lasting legacy of Martin’s for many generations to come.”

Martin, who is a bachelor, inherited the farm from his mother, Elizabeth (Bessie). His father, Martin senior, who lived in the US for a number of years before getting married, died when he was just five years of age.

As a means of generating extra income while his mother continued to farm in a small way, Martin worked in a sugar factory in Shropshire in the UK from September to February over many years.

“I would love to have stayed in England as there was plenty of work but I was attached to the land and my mother was at home, along with my aunt who was blind, and I had to look after them,” he said.

Buried at land

Having built up the stock and carried out extensive reclamation work, Martin, an only child, started to think about where he would be buried after a lifetime’s toil on the farm.

As an atheist, the idea of being buried on his farm rather than on consecrated ground, appealed. However, the local authority rejected his application.

“They were afraid I might poison the air but I’m only about 10 stone so I wouldn’t do too much harm,” Martin laughed.

“They were also afraid somebody else might apply to do the same thing. But An Bord Pleanala took a different view altogether.”

With assistance from councillor Gerry Murray, Martin’s plans were realised, and his entire holding of 37ac has been bequeathed to the Council. A total of 35ac has been planted.

A flagstone has already been erected at the spot that Martin has chosen for his burial. The remains of his beloved collie, Van Gogh, are buried nearby.

“He was very handy when I had cattle. When I got out of cattle, he missed them as much as I did,” said Martin.

“Quite a lot of people are using the woodland and they can let their dogs run around. It’s lovely to see people coming here and I still do a fair bit of cycling.”.