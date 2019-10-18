Donegal IFA to host final charity auction for Cancer Care West

The Donegal branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is concluding its fundraising drive for Cancer Care West by hosting a final charity auction night in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, on Friday, October 18.

The event follows on from what was described as “a very successful” fundraising tractor run in east Donegal and a “lively” livestock auction in Stranorlar Mart.

According to a statement from Donegal IFA, all are welcome to the event where well-known auctioneer Matthew Donnellan will be back to oversee the bids and no doubt keep all entertained in the meantime.

Cancer Care West patron Noel Cunningham will be speaking on the night also.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Donegal IFA chairman, Brendan McLaughlin, said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity and giving spirit shown by the Donegal farmers.

As a thank you to all involved in donating, we would like to invite them to a night in the Clanree Hotel for music and food.

“We also will be having a final auction and draw on the night as part of a final push to raise much-needed funds for Cancer Care West.”

Advertisement

Concluding, he outlined: “We encourage everyone to join us on the night and to get involved. We wish to thank one and all that have contributed up to this point and we look forward to seeing everybody once again on the night.”

Michael Chance: 086-803-1858;

Charlie Doherty: 086-822-0247;

Peter Lynch: 087-419-8978. Those interested in donating money or goods for the auction can contact any of the individuals listed below:

Food will be served on the night and there will be live music from Johnny Haughey and the Duke.