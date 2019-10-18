Suckler clearance sale scheduled for next week

A suckler clearance sale, being held on behalf of two herd owners, is set to take place in Co. Kildare next week.

The sale will take place in Leinster Cooperative Marts Kilcullen this coming Wednesday, October 23.

The reason given for the sale is due to the two herd owners in question changing their farming set-ups.

Both herds will be under the hammer on the day; the first will feature 25 continental cows, put in calf to a pure-bred Simmental bull. Calving dates given range from December to February.

In addition, 25 Limousin cows will be up for sale on the day. These, according to the seller, include mostly 4 and 5-star animals, which are in calf to Simmental, Limousin and Charolais bulls and are due in December.

Advertisement

Tateetra & Rathmore sale

Meanwhile, Tateetra & Rathmore Farms will host its first annual sale of 70 weanling and yearling heifers tomorrow, Saturday, October 19; the sale will take place at Carnaross Mart and kick off at 1:00pm.

Viewing will commence at 11:00am and transport can be provided by RG Anderson Livestock Transport if required; all heifers are export tested.

Speaking ahead of the sale, John Kingham – the farm manager – said: “The yearling heifers were born in September 2018, while the weanlings are this year’s spring-born calves; all have been vaccinated and dosed recently.

“The majority of heifers are Limousin-cross,” he added.