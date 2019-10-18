Suckler clearance sale scheduled for next week
A suckler clearance sale, being held on behalf of two herd owners, is set to take place in Co. Kildare next week.
The sale will take place in Leinster Cooperative Marts Kilcullen this coming Wednesday, October 23.
The reason given for the sale is due to the two herd owners in question changing their farming set-ups.
In addition, 25 Limousin cows will be up for sale on the day. These, according to the seller, include mostly 4 and 5-star animals, which are in calf to Simmental, Limousin and Charolais bulls and are due in December.
Tateetra & Rathmore sale
Meanwhile, Tateetra & Rathmore Farms will host its first annual sale of 70 weanling and yearling heifers tomorrow, Saturday, October 19; the sale will take place at Carnaross Mart and kick off at 1:00pm.
Viewing will commence at 11:00am and transport can be provided by RG Anderson Livestock Transport if required; all heifers are export tested.
“The majority of heifers are Limousin-cross,” he added.