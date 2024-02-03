A ‘Donate a Calf’ initiative is being held to raise funds for Rathgormack Clonea Comeragh Amentity Area Committee so that it can help pay off the debt on its astro pitch.

The committee was set up in 2013 to raise funds for an all-weather pitch and amenity area in Rathgormack.

After many years of fundraising and hard work, the committee finally opened the all-weather pitch and amenity area in July 2019.

The 70m X 40m flood-lit all-weather 4G astroturf incorporates a 400m floodlit track and community garden.

“It is a wonderful resource, with excellent facilities for the young and not so young,” said committee member, Pat Lynch.

“It has been very successful. It is used by all the clubs in the parish, surrounding communities and county teams. Although it is up and running, we still have a loan from the bank to pay off of about €100,000,” he said.

“We are running one of a number of fundraisers organised to help pay off the loan,” said Pat whose wife, Aoife, is part of a group of five taking part in a lip sync battle in Hotel Minella, Clonmel on March 23. The others are: Joanne Power, Evelyn O’Hara, Aoife Cummins and Rita Hogan.

“Rita Hogan’s husband gave her a calf to raffle as part of their fundraising,” Pat said.

“Then I got the bright idea of asking all farmers in the community if they would donate a calf to this cause. I am going to bring the calves to Cahir Mart on March 8 and auction them, with all proceeds going to the astroturf fund, to help pay off the loan,” he said.

Pat said that the response to the ‘Donate a Calf’ fundraiser was hugely positive with farmers from the local community and throughout the country donating calves.

Anyone who wishes to donate a calf should contact Pat Lynch on 087 6416929 or Richard Power on 087 8037678.