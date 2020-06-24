Diageo launches $100 million recovery fund for pubs and bars

Diageo, most commonly known as the maker of Guinness, announced a $100 million recovery fund today, Wednesday, June 24, that is hoped will help pubs and bars recover and welcome back customers after the Covid-19 lockdown.

The global programme which is called ‘Raising the Bar’ will run over two years and will be available from 2020.

The programme plans to provide support to major hospitality centres including Dublin and Belfast.

According to a statement from the company, the fund “will provide targeted support to help pay for the physical equipment needed for outlets to re-open”.

“For example, in the UK, Diageo will provide initial funding for: ‘hygiene kits’ with high-quality permanent sanitiser dispense units, medical-grade hand sanitiser and a range of personal protection equipment (such as masks and gloves); help pubs and bars to establish partnerships with online reservations and cashless systems; mobile bars and outdoor equipment,” the statement read.

Registration from June 24

Bar owners in Ireland can register for the programme from today, June 24, and will receive regular updates on best practice training and resources.

The chief executive of Diageo, Ivan Menezes, commented: “Pubs and bars sit at the heart of every community. We have launched ‘Raising the Bar’ as so many outlets have been impacted by this crisis and badly need help to open their doors again.

“We are calling on governments around the world to provide long-term recovery packages to help the hospitality sector. These businesses play an essential role in bringing people together to socialise and celebrate – something that we have all missed so much during this terrible crisis – and sustain hundreds of millions of jobs, which provide a first foot on the employment ladder for young people.”

Diageo uses 140,000t of Irish barley

In 2019, Diageo used approximately 140,000t of Irish barley across its entire range. Since lockdown began production has been significantly reduced at its St. James’s Gate Brewery and in turn barley usage has been hit significantly.

As the hospitality sector opens up again production should increase and barley should start to move at faster rates once again.

About Diageo

Diageo produces many well-known brands across spirits, beer and wine.

Aside from Guinness, Diageo produces many other famous brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan’s and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio and Tanqueray.