McDonald’s opens 21 outlets for takeaway today as reopening continues

21 McDonald’s restaurants across Ireland will open their doors for walk-in takeaway service today, Wednesday, June 24, the multinational fast-food giant has confirmed.

The restaurant takeaway openings, which will be complemented with a return of the group’s breakfast menu in five Dublin restaurants, are the latest steps being taken as McDonald’s continues its reopening plans following the Covid-19 lockdown.

McDonald’s noted that the safety and well-being of employees, customers and delivery partner couriers is its priority.

McDonald’s will provide signposting and floor-markings to create a one-way system around restaurants for customers and delivery partner couriers, where possible;

A limited number of people will be allowed inside restaurants to help customers and employees adhere to social distancing – this will vary depending upon the restaurant size and layout;

Customers are allowed inside when a space becomes available and will be asked to sanitise their hands at cleaning stations provided;

There will be fewer self-order screens switched on and those in use will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes;

Customers are encouraged to visit alone to collect their food where possible. For those visiting with children, play areas and digital play areas will remain closed;

Restaurant seating areas, customer toilets and lifts will remain closed;

With dining areas closed, recycling points will also remain closed;

McDonald’s asks customers not to visit if they feel unwell. As a result, a number of measures have been implemented to allow takeaway services, including:

These measures are on top of those already introduced to reopened drive-thru and McDelivery restaurants, which include the installation of perspex screens in kitchens, service-areas and drive-thru windows; additional protective equipment for team members and fewer workers on each work shift over reduced hours.

Meanwhile, customers are asked to use contactless payment methods and cap their spend at €30 wherever possible.

Customers have also been reminded to adhere to the guidance from the government and health authorities, especially if queuing outside restaurants before there is space to enter.

McDonald’s is the largest buyer of Irish beef by volume every year, the group says.

The firm sources beef from 18,000 Irish farms for hamburgers across Europe.

“We purchase 40,000t of beef which is then exported to other European markets, meaning that every year one in five hamburgers sold in McDonald’s in Europe is of Irish origin,” the fast food giant notes on its website.