Pics: Machinery to go ‘under the hammer’ online next week

More than 90 tractors are set to go under the hammer as part of an “online live virtual auction” being held on behalf of Bord na Móna next week.

There will be about 200 lots up for grabs on the day overall, with further photos of lots emerging in recent days – and viewings available for appointment (under strict social distancing procedures) from tomorrow, Thursday, June 25, onwards.

Semi-state body Bord na Móna will be selling off all surplus-to-requirement machinery at the online sale, including tractors, excavators, bulldozers, tyres and other lots, according to host auctioneer Wilsons Auctions.

The online auction will take place at 10:00am next Wednesday, July 1, the auctioneer confirmed, following its postponement prior to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Bidding is open to everyone to bid online and the auction will have a live auctioneer. The auction itself will feature a range of over 90 tractors including four-wheel drive and two-wheel drive Ford, Massey Ferguson, Fiat, John Deere and Landini tractors.

Other items included in this auction are excavators, Caterpillar tracked Dozers, Gardiner four-cylinder engines, buckets, Ford and Citroen panel vans plus tyres and various equipment and plant parts.

Viewings will be conducted with strict social distancing procedures in place and will be by appointment only, running over four days.

These include: Thursday, June 25; Friday, June 26; Monday, June 29; and Tuesday, June 30, from 10:00am until 4:00pm with one-hour time slots for groups limited to two people per viewing.

Live tractor or machinery video walk-arounds are available on request for registered bidders, the auctioneering firm added.

All lots can be viewed online and interested bidders who would like to register for online bidding can do so through the Wilsons Auctions website. Prospective bidders are asked to register no later than 24 hours before the auction starts.