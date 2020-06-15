Pics: 90 Bord na Móna tractors to go under the hammer…online

Approximately 200 lots – including more than 90 tractors – are set to go under the hammer as part of an “online live virtual auction” being held on behalf of Bord na Móna in the coming weeks.

The semi-state body will be selling off all surplus-to-requirement machinery at the online sale, including tractors, excavators, bulldozers, tyres and other lots, according to host auctioneer Wilsons Auctions.

The online auction will take place at 10:00am on Wednesday, July 1, the auctioneer confirmed, following its postponement prior to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Bidding is open to everyone to bid online and the auction will have a live auctioneer. The auction itself will feature a range of over 90 tractors including four-wheel drive and two-wheel drive Ford, Massey Ferguson, Fiat, John Deere and Landini tractors.

Other items included in this auction are excavators, Caterpillar tracked Dozers, Gardiner four-cylinder engines, buckets, Ford and Citroen panel vans plus tyres and various equipment and plant parts. Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

Viewings will be conducted with strict social distancing procedures in place and will be by appointment only, running over four days.

These include: Thursday, June 25; Friday, June 26; Monday, June 29; and Tuesday, June 30, from 10:00am until 4:00pm with one-hour time slots for groups limited to two people per viewing.

Live tractor or machinery video walk-arounds are available on request for registered bidders, the auctioneering firm added.

Ricky Wilson, director and auctioneer at Wilsons Auctions, commented, stating:

We are delighted to continue our work with Bord na Móna having been instructed to manage the auction of lots at its Derrygreenagh site in Co. Offaly.

“This auction will feature a large volume of surplus to requirement stock, managed by our expert online auction team,” he added.

All lots can be viewed online and interested bidders who would like to register for online bidding can do so through the Wilsons Auctions website. Prospective bidders are asked to register no later than 24 hours before the auction starts.