Diageo Baileys cow winner announced at Virginia Show

The winner of the prestigious Diageo Baileys Irish Champion Dairy Cow competition has been announced at the Virginia Show.

The cow – named ‘Baldonnel Flashmatic Draw’ – owned by Cyril and John Dowling has been announced as the overall winner of the competition.

The competition – hosted in association with Glanbia Ireland – is regarded as one of the most prestigious in Irish dairying, drawing the best stock from around the country, and boasting a winning prize of €10,000.

This year’s competition was judged by Peter Waring, a farmer from Yorkshire in England, who is the former president of Holstein UK.

Waring has judged at several agriculture shows across the UK and Ireland over the last 30 years.

Speaking earlier this month, when he was announced as the judge, Waring said: “I know this to be a very prestigious competition, so I am looking forward to seeing some of the best cows in Ireland on display”.

The winner of the 36th Diageo Baileys Champion Cow title will have to have plenty of strength and be functionally correct.

Last year, the overall title was won by Drumlina Atwood Megan, owned by a syndicate of breeders from Co. Monaghan chaired by David Boyd.

Judging commenced at 3:30pm today.