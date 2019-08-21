Auction report: A touch of ‘old-school’ luxury…at this brisk sale

Saturday, August 17, saw the latest Cheffins vintage/classic sale (auction) take place at Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, North Yorkshire (England).

This report focuses on the Case / International / Case IH highlights – including red and white-liveried examples.

In accompanying articles, we look at a variety of other brands – to see how they fared under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 6%.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate unless otherwise stated (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices in the captions below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

This 1985 International 885XL (pictured below) was described as follows: Torque Amplifier; ZF front axle; 13.6R38 rear and 12.4R24 front wheels/tyres. It sold for £10,100 (no VAT).

This 1984 International 956XL (pictured below) was described as follows: “barn-stored for the past few years”; used recently as a “spare hay-time tractor”; in “original” condition. It sold for £9,000 (no VAT).

This Case IH (Case International) 1394 (pictured below) was described as follows: Hydra-Shift; in “good, ex-farm condition”. It sold for £6,000 (plus VAT).

This 1980s Case / David Brown 1390 (pictured below) was described as follows: Sekura cab; hours unknown. It sold for £4,400 (plus VAT).

This 1977 International 374 (pictured below) was showing just 981 hours. It sold for £5,000 (no VAT).