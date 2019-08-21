Auction report: Are you manic about your ‘Masseys’?

Saturday, August 17, saw the latest Cheffins vintage/classic sale (auction) take place at Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, North Yorkshire (England).

This report focuses on the Massey Ferguson highlights – including a tempting example of the popular 390 model (a tractor, along with the 390T, that’s apparently always in demand).

In accompanying articles, we look at a variety of other brands – to see how they fared under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 6%.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate unless otherwise stated (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices in the captions below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

Sought-after workhorse: This 1996 Massey Ferguson 390 (pictured below) was described as follows: HiLine cab; 18-ratio Speedshift gearbox; front mudguards; 3,517 hours. It sold for £13,800 (plus VAT).

This 1983 Massey Ferguson 2620 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number S244208; “new clutch and re-skimmed flywheel”; new tyres; 3,940 recorded hours (believed by the vendor to be “genuine”). It sold for £5,000 (no VAT).

This 1974 Massey Ferguson 165 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 131713; “overhauled, resprayed and has since clocked up 60 working hours”. It sold for £6,100 (no VAT).

This 1972 Massey Ferguson 135 (pictured below) was described as follows: power-assisted steering; C&G cab; Goodyear tyres; in “concours” condition. It sold for £9,300 (no VAT).

This 1968 Massey Ferguson 135 (pictured below) was described as follows: three-cylinder; “well-presented example”. It sold for £2,800 (no VAT).