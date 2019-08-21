Auction report: Ford fanatics flock to sale of ‘working classics’

Saturday, August 17, saw the latest Cheffins vintage/classic sale (auction) take place at Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, North Yorkshire (England).

This report focuses on the Ford highlights – including a lofty, original-looking 7700 (with a coveted flat-floored Q cab).

In accompanying articles, we look at a variety of other brands – to see how they fared under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 6%.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate unless otherwise stated (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices in the captions below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

In the three-picture galleries below, click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

This 1985 Ford 5610 (pictured below) was described as follows: AP cab; “repainted”; 13.6X38 rear and 750X16 front tyres; 7,486 hours. It sold for sold for £4,800 (no VAT).

This 1982 Ford 6610 (pictured below) as described as follows: “one owner from new”; serial number 526026. It sold for £2,950 (no VAT).

This original-looking 1977 Ford 7700 (pictured below) was described as follows: Dual Power; 3,184 recorded hours. It sold for £5,600 (plus VAT).

This 1974 Ford 5000 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 935331; rear wheel weights; “restored to show condition”. It sold for £8,800 (no VAT).

This 1965 Ford 3000 Super Dexta (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 61220; three-cylinder; “narrow example in fully restored condition”. It sold for £6,000 (no VAT).