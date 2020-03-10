Department of Agriculture participating in coronavirus response

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has said that it is participating in “whole of Government structures” as part of the coronavirus (Covid-19) response.

However, the department has not yet been asked to send staff experienced in biosafety or disease control over the the Department of Health to assist in the response to the global virus as of yet.

In a short statement to AgriLand, the department said that: “The department is participating in a whole of Government response established to co-ordinate responses to the disease.

The department has not been asked for staff to assist with the effort at this point.

In other coronavirus-related news, reports from Hong Kong suggest the possibility of the disease being transmitted from humans to animals.

Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department has said that a pet dog belonging to an owner with novel coronavirus (Covid-19) had reportedly tested ‘weak positive’ for the virus.

It indicates a “low level” of infection, and is likely to be a case of human-to-animal transmission.

The Pomeranian dog had been placed in quarantine last week after testing ‘weak positive’ for the virus and tests were being done to determine whether the dog tested positive due to environmental contamination from the infected owner.

Closer to home, and Glanbia has put in place precautionary measures as part of an effort to minimise the spread of coronavirus, outlining its protocol around deliveries and milk collections from suppliers.

Glanbia has called on its suppliers to contact their local Glanbia Ireland advisor by phone immediately if a member of the farm household or farm staff have a suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19.

Glanbia Ireland said it “will implement relevant measures to continue to collect or make deliveries to/from your farm while following our strict hygiene protocols”, the processor said.