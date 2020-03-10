Sheep trade: Over 54,000 more hoggets processed compared to this time last year

For the second week in a row, base quotes for hoggets remain unchanged, with quotes hovering around the 570c/kg to 580c/kg mark.

However, compared to this time last year, farmers will be relatively happy with the way the sheep trade is going at the minute.

According to figures from Bord Bia, deadweight hogget prices – in Ireland – have increased by 71c/kg from 494c/kg up to 550c/kg compared to this time last year.

Furthermore, the figures show that deadweight prices for hoggets in Northern Ireland have increased by 56c/kg from 494c/kg up to 550c/kg.

In saying that, these price increases are badly needed after farmers had to contend with poor prices for their stock during the latter end of 2019.

Interestingly, in most cases, prices increase due to tightening supplies; however, figures from the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine show that over 54,000 more hoggets have been processed in factories compared to this time last year.

Farmers will be hoping that this trend continues, especially as we edge closer to the spring lamb season.

This week, Kildare Chilling is leading the way with a base quote of 580c/kg. Kepak Athleague is offering a base quote of 570c/kg. Furthermore, Irish Country Meats is quoting 570c/kg for hoggets.

One factory, in particular, has said: “The hoggets that are coming in are of a mixed-quality at the moment. The majority of these animals are ‘end of the season’ hoggets that are that bit harder to sell.”

Farmers involved in producer groups are securing prices of up to between 600c/kg and 610c/kg (up to a carcass weight of between 22.5kg and 23kg).

At current market prices, farmers are securing between 580c/kg and 590c/kg including quality insurance (QA) bonuses.

Quotes

This week, Kildare Chilling (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 580c/kg + 10c/kg QA – no change on last week (payable up to a carcass weight of 23kg).

Kepak Athleague (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 570c/kg + 15c/kg – no change on last week (payable up to a carcass of 22.5kg).

And, finally, Irish Country Meats (Monday quote) is offering a base price of 570c/kg + 10c/kg – no change on last week.

Overall, when the QA is factored in, this leaves quotes at 580-590c/kg.

In addition, cast ewes are making 300-310c/kg in sheep processing plants (payable up to a carcass of 40kg).

Hogget quotes: Kepak Atleague: 570c/kg + 15c/kg QA;

Kildare Chilling: 580c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Irish Country Meats: 570c/kg + 10c/kg QA. Cast ewe quotes: Kepak Athleague: 305c/kg;

Kildare Chilling: 300c/kg + 10c/kg QA;

Irish Country Meats: 300c/kg.

Throughput

During the week ending February 29, the number of hoggets processed increased by 3,290 head and amounted to 42,545.

Cast (ewe and ram) supplies at the Department of Agriculture approved sheep export plants stood at 4,766 – a decrease of 1,140 – for the week ending February 29.

Week-on-week sheep kill supplies (week ending February 29): Hoggets: 42,545 head (+3,290 or +8.38%);

Ewes and rams: 4,766 head (-1,140 or -19%);

Total: 47,311 head (+2,159 or + 4.7%).

Furthermore, overall supplies increased by 2,150 head during the week ending February 29.

Cumulative figures for the year-to-date have reached 455,000 head, which is an increase of over 40,000 head compared to the 2019 figure of 414,225.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending February 29): Hoggets: 393,726 head (+54,274 or +16%);

Ewes and rams: 61,270 head (-13,502 or -18%);

Total: 455,000 head (+40,775 or +10%).